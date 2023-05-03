Florida Takes The Lead Against Antisemitism

By Farley Weiss On Sunday, Jan. 8 in Davie, Florida, the organization Teach Florida had its legislative breakfast with members of the Florida legislature. More than 750 people attended to thank the group for its increased financial support for school choice. After the event ended, I spoke to Republican Rep. Randy Fine about my idea to combat the rise of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!