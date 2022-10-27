The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Florida Mobile Home Park Residents Forced To Leave Homes, Terminate Leases

By zenger.news | on October 27, 2022

By Daniela Vivas Labrador Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian’s impact. “A new roof, new sheetrock and we’re back to our home,” Jones told AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jillian Angeline. Jones is one of the only residents staying in her home at this Placida community, […]

