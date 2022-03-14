Florida Man Asks Police To Test His Meth To Ensure Its Authenticity 

By Lee Bullen A Florida drug user has been arrested after calling the emergency services to report his recently purchased methamphetamine was fake. He asked the police to test it for authenticity, then bust the dealer in question. Instead, Thomas Eugene Colucci was arrested in Spring Hill, Florida, on March 10. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched […]
