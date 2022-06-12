Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program

Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

By Staff | on June 11, 2022

By Dana Lewis

  Although other states such as Pennsylvania, California, Washington and others have had a Hometown Heroes Housing Program, We are happy that Florida has joined in the effort to assist our Hometown Heroes in purchasing a home. Governor DeSantis announced that the program would take effect June 1, 2022, and many lenders have already begun the process of assisting those […]

