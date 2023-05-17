The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announced The Deployment Of The State Personnel To The Southern Border

By zenger.news | on May 16, 2023

By Alberto Arellano Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a deployment of 1,100 state law enforcement agents and national guard members to the Texas-Mexico border.  Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks after signing three education bills on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota, Fla. on Monday, May 15, 2023. THOMAS SIMONETTI/GETTY IMAGES It came in the wake of […]

