Fishing For Compliments: ‘Talking’ Fish Chatter About Food And Sex

By Martin M Barillas Swimmers and divers should not be surprised to find that some fish may be “talking” underwater, according to a new study on fish sounds. Researchers at Cornell University, who published their research in the journal Ichthyology & Herpetology, say that fish are more likely to use sound to communicate than previously thought. In fact, the scientists […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!