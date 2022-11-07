Fish Look Down When They Swim, Now Scientists Think They Know Why

By Mark Waghorn Fish look down when they are swimming in order to navigate, according to new research. “The quirky trait enables them to estimate direction and speed – and not get lost. It evolved to boost stabilization in strong currents”, said a scientist. Taking visual cues from the sides could lead to them being swept away by fast flowing […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!