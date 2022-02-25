Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

First Recording Of A Dying Human Brain Points To Memory Flashbacks

By zenger.news | on February 25, 2022

By Martin M Barillas Physicians at the University of Louisville in Kentucky have recorded the first brain scan of a person as he died, giving a glimpse of what happens at the end of life. An 87-year-old man suffering from head trauma and epilepsy died of a heart attack while his brain was being monitored by an electroencephalogram. The 30 […]

