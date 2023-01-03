The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
First Muslim Woman Promoted To Major In The Israeli Military 

By zenger.news | on January 03, 2023

By Etgar Lefkovits   An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army.  Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli military’s deputy spokesperson for the Arabic media.  […]

