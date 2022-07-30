First Civil Rights Conference Coming to Jacksonville

LIFE and United Way of Northeast Florida — in partnership with local race equity leaders, advocates and organizations — proudly announce the inaugural Jacksonville Civil Rights Conference. This event is designed to educate and facilitate conversations on civil rights movements in order to provide inspiration and the tools to make Jacksonville a more equitable community. This first-of-its-kind conference will take […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!