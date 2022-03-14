Femtech Is Coming Of Age In Israel

By Naama Barak Having been neglected for years, femtech has finally become somewhat of a buzzword this past year. But what does it actually mean? Is there really a femtech revolution going on? And what does the Israeli ecosystem looking like? We sat down with four Israeli femtech leaders to hear about developments in the field and came back mightily […]
