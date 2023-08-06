Fed’s Bowman Says Inflation And These 2 Factors Could Guide Future Monetary Policy Action

By Shanthi Rexaline The next Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19-20, and the market has priced in a pause at the meeting. A Fed official, however, hinted that the pause may not happen and that the central bank may have more work to do, according to CNBC. Additional rate increases will likely be needed to bring inflation […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!