Federal Government’s Massive Fiscal Shortfall Revealed In Treasury Report

By JustFacts The U.S. Treasury has published a major report revealing that the federal government has amassed $124.1 trillion in debts, liabilities, and unfunded obligations. To place this shortfall in perspective, it equates to: $955,407 for every household in the U.S. 29 times annual federal revenues. 86% of the combined net worth of all U.S. households and nonprofit organizations, including […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!