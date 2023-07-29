The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Federal Government’s Massive Fiscal Shortfall Revealed In Treasury Report

By zenger.news | on July 28, 2023

By JustFacts The U.S. Treasury has published a major report revealing that the federal government has amassed $124.1 trillion in debts, liabilities, and unfunded obligations. To place this shortfall in perspective, it equates to:  $955,407 for every household in the U.S. 29 times annual federal revenues. 86% of the combined net worth of all U.S. households and nonprofit organizations, including […]

