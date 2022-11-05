The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Federal Court Halts Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness for Now

By Staff | on November 05, 2022

By Brandon Patterson

A federal appellate judge on October 21 temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from cancelling student debt in response to a lawsuit filed by six conservative states alleging they could be hurt financially by the plan. The court blocked the plan after the states appealed a lower court’s decision to throw out their suit due to failure to show they would […]

