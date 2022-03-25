Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

‘Fast And Furious’ Stunt Car On Sale At World’s First Digital Automobile Auction

By zenger.news | on March 25, 2022

By Virginia Van Zandt This futuristic-looking stunt car — which was made by Dubai’s first high-end sports car manufacturer and featured in the hit-Hollywood film “Fast and Furious 7” — is set to be sold at the world’s first digital automobile auction. The auction will be digital in that it is a non-fungible token (NFT) auction. An NFT auction is […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!