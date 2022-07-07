The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Fan Favor(ite): Adele Fan Scored VIP Seats At Her Concert By Letting Her Borrow His Pride Flag

By zenger.news | on July 07, 2022

By Darko Manevski An English music fan has told how he bagged VIP seats at singer Adele’s concert – by letting her borrow his nine-dollar Gay Pride flag to take on stage. Dean Barber, 32, managed to get tickets for Adele’s concert at Hyde Park, London, on Saturday, July 2, and took the rainbow banner to the event. Barber, a […]

