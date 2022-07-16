The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
FAMU Sees Increased Demand for On-Campus Housing

By Staff | on July 16, 2022

Florida A&M University experienced a spike in demand for on-campus housing for the fall 2022 semester. Increased demand for on-campus housing reflects a larger freshman class as well as a jump in the number of transfer students, University officials said. At the same time, inflation has made off-campus housing options less attractive. University residence halls were 90.5 percent filled this […]

