FAMU School of the Environment Rattler Moji Buoy Provides Real Time Data of Water Conditions in Apalachee Bay

By Staff | on March 12, 2022

By Andrew Skerritt

SPRING CREEK, Fla. – A team of Florida A&M University (FAMU) School of the Environment faculty, staff and students boarded a 24-foot Carolina skiff at Spring Creek marina in Wakulla County, on Friday morning. The team was headed out to Apalachee Bay to perform maintenance on the Rattler Moji, a solar-powered water sensing buoy that monitors water quality around the […]

