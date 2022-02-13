Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

FAMU Researchers Win NSSR Director Awards for STEM Scholars’ Success Article

By Staff | on February 13, 2022

By Andrew Skerritt

Six Florida A&M University (FAMU) faculty members were honored with Director Awards at the National Symposium on Student Retention Conference 2021. The group received the award for Best Paper that featured a path for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) student success. The conference is a strategic initiative taken by the Consortium for Student Retention Data Exchange (CSRDE) at the […]

