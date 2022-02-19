Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

FAMU President Larry Robinson Appointed to National Boards Addressing Environmental Issues

By Staff | on February 19, 2022

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has been named to two national panels that address key environmental issues in the oceans, coastal areas, Great Lakes and Gulf Coast. President Robinson was approved by the Governing Board of the National Research Council to become a member of the Gulf Research Program’s (GRP) Division Committee. The GRP is a more […]

