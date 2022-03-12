FAMU Names New School of Graduate Studies and Research Dean

Following a comprehensive internal search, Florida A&M University (FAMU) Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maurice Edington, Ph.D., has appointed Michael Abazinge, Ph.D., as the next associate provost and dean for the School of Graduate Studies and Research. Abazinge will begin his new position on Friday, April 1. A tenured professor in the University’s School of the Environment, Abazinge […]
