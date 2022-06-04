The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
FAMU Law’s Michelle Wanamaker receives prestigious Holland & Knight Scholarship

By Staff | on June 04, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla – Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law student Michelle Wanamaker is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Holland & Knight Scholarship and Internship. As the 2022-2023 Holland & Knight Scholar, Wanamaker will receive full in-state tuition and a summer associate position with the law firm. “It is an honor to be named the Holland & Knight Scholar […]

