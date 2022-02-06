Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering Announces 5-Year, $750K Collaboration with Danfoss Turbocor

By Staff | on February 05, 2022

By Andrew Skerritt

Interim FAMU-FSU COE Dean Farrukh Alvi, Ph.D., FAMU President Larry Robinson,Pd.D., FSU President Richard D. McCullough, Ph.D., and Danfoss Turbocor President Ricardo Schneider, celebrate 5-year, $750,000 agreement. Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., joined Florida State University President Richard D. McCullough, Ph.D., Thursday to announce a $750,000, five-year agreement with Danfoss Turbocor to fund scholarships and provide research opportunities […]

