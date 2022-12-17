The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor & Wisdom

By Staff | on December 17, 2022

Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom.  Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in […]

