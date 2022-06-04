The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
FAMU Becomes First HBCU to Pilot Google’s Shape Co-Lab

By Staff | on June 04, 2022

By Asia J. Miller  

The Florida A&M University School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (FAMU SJGC) this spring became the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to pilot Google’s Shape Co-Lab. The program is designed to educate and inspire more students to pursue careers in user experience (UX) and technology. UX designers help fulfill users’ needs with a product or service that is […]

