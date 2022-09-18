The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
FAMU Announces $200,000 Donation from Chevron for Scholarships, Special Programs, Faculty Development

SBI Dean and Vice President for University Advancement Shawnta Friday Stroud, President Robinson and Chevron’s Fredrick Walker hold the $200,000 check at event celebrating the partnership.

By Staff | on September 18, 2022

Florida A&M University hosted a delegation from Chevron Corporation to further cement the decades-old collaboration between the University and the global energy giant. The program’s executive sponsors came with a $200,000 check Monday, the latest installment on the company’s $1 million commitment to fund scholarships and special programs over five years signed in September 2020. On signing the agreement, Chevron […]

