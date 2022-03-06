FAMU Among HBCUs To Receive National Trust African American Cultural Heritage Action Funding

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is among five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will receive grants from the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund as a part of its HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative. FAMU will receive $150,000 to develop a campus-wide stewardship plan for its 422-acre Tallahassee campus. The grant is part of more than $650,000 in […]