Falcons outplayed in 25-15 loss to Carolina Panthers

By Staff | on November 19, 2022

By Darrell Baker, For The Georgia Star

The Falcons got outplayed and were handedly beat on both sides of the ball as they gave up 232 yards on the ground with 130 of those yards and a touchdown by D’Onta Freeman in a 25-15 loss to the Panthers Thursday night in Bank of America Stadium. Foreman’s 31 carry 130-yard performance was a season high for the Panthers […]

