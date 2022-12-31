The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Falcons Lose to Saints’ Dalton and Hill Combo 17-9

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on December 31, 2022

By Darrell Baker, The Georgia Star

The Falcons faced the Baltimore Ravens on the road in a contest they had to win to keep themselves in the running for an NFC South playoff spot. Due to continued issues with offense, the Falcons would come up short losing 17-9 to the Ravens and being eliminated from playoff contention. This would prove to be a low scoring game […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!