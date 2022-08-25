The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Extreme Temperatures Trigger A ‘False Autumn’ In Britain

By zenger.news | on August 25, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska Britain’s trees have turned a sea of orange and dropped their leaves as extreme temperatures and drought have caused a ‘false autumn’. Striking images across the country reveal golden-brown branches and dried-up leaves along footpaths much earlier than usual. The unexpected seasonal shift shows the effects of an exceptionally dry summer, also known as a “false autumn.” […]

