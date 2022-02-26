Experts say eating hemp or cannabis can be a recipe for improved wellness

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. As legal cannabis use grows more mainstream, we’re seeing alternatives for realizing the health benefits of the plant itself. Emerging from the medicinal and recreational aspects of cannabis is a trend to consume parts of the raw plant as food ingredients, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!