Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Experts say eating hemp or cannabis can be a recipe for improved wellness

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on February 26, 2022

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University.  As legal cannabis use grows more mainstream, we’re seeing alternatives for realizing the health benefits of the plant itself. Emerging from the medicinal and recreational aspects of cannabis is a trend to consume parts of the raw plant as food ingredients, […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!