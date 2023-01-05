Expert: China Is Losing Ground In The Middle East

By Steve Postal Then-US Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker (C)visits at military base in Al-kharj in central Saudi Arabia, on September 05, 2019. Schenker said during a talk he gave this month at the Washington-based Jewish Policy Center on “Saudi Arabia in a Period of Change.” FAYEZ NURELDINE/JNS Only the United States can integrate an Arab air defense against […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!