The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Expert: China Is Losing Ground In The Middle East

By zenger.news | on January 05, 2023

By Steve Postal Then-US Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker (C)visits at military base in Al-kharj in central Saudi Arabia, on September 05, 2019. Schenker said during a talk he gave this month at the Washington-based Jewish Policy Center on “Saudi Arabia in a Period of Change.” FAYEZ NURELDINE/JNS Only the United States can integrate an Arab air defense against […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!