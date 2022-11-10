Existing Drug May Reduce Breast Cancer Relapses By 88%

By Cancer relapses are the worst. You’ve gone through invasive treatment, maybe surgery, hoping that will knock out the disease forever and then, boom, it’s back. Israeli scientists now say they have managed to slash the incidence of breast cancer relapse by up to 88 percent by adding a second drug to chemotherapy. The catch: It only works in mice […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!