Excavator Rips Up Mariupol Square As Russia Begins ‘Renovation’ Of Obliterated City

By Joseph Golder An excavator reportedly ripped up a square in bombed-out Mariupol as Russia begins its “renovation” of the obliterated Ukrainian city by stealing its infrastructure and sending it to Donetsk. The images were obtained from Petr Andryushchenko, reportedly an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, as well as from Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian government and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!