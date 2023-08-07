EVO 2023 Reveals: Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, Tekken 8 Updates And More

By Franca Quarneti Fighting game tournament EVO 2023 took place Aug. 4-6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. EVO, or Evolution Championship Series, started as Battle by the Bay in 1996 with Super Street Fighter II Turbo and Street Fighter Alpha 2. Fighting game tournament EVO 2023 took place Aug. 4-6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. EVO, or Evolution Championship Series, started […]