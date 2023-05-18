The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

European Commission Inaction Is Putting The EU’s Insurance Market At Risk

By zenger.news | on May 18, 2023

By Alberto Arellano The consensus in a series of papers produced for an Eurofi Seminar in February 2022 was that Solvency II – the prudential regime for insurance and reinsurance undertakings in the EU – has by and large worked well.  One contributor referred to Solvency II as the “gold standard of insurance regulation”. A paper by the Chairperson of […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!