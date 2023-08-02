The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

EQT, Baidu And More: CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

By zenger.news | on August 02, 2023

By Priya Nigam On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Anastasia Amoroso of JPMorgan Private Bank named Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSE: PSP) as her final trade. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT). EQT posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Baidu, Inc. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!