Energy Drinks Are Heavily Promoted — But Do They Work? 

By Charles Epstein There is a wide chasm between marketing and science. But in the lucrative beverage industry, the lines have become blurred. People have more nonalcoholic drink choices than ever, ranging from traditional carbonated beverages to new lines that associate their products with energy, alertness, physical fitness and hydration. But most consumers do not know if the claims about […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!