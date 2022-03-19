Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Emotional and as Mortal as Never Before, Tiger Woods and Daughter Sam Captivate Golf Hall of Fame Ceremony

By Staff | on March 19, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

When he arrived on the PGA Tour and captured his first professional victory at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1996, Tiger Woods appeared destined to stand among golf’s immortals. And throughout his record-setting career, no one could ever accuse Woods of being just a mere mortal. At an emotional ceremony to induct Woods into the World Golf Hall of Fame, […]

