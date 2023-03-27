Elon Musk Sends Stern Email To Twitter Employees At Unusual Time: ‘Office Is Not Optional’

By Bibhu Pattnaik Twitter CEO Elon Musk chose an odd time to email employees last week about the social media company’s remote-working policy. esla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on January 24, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Musk has stated his distasted for work from home as more employees return to the office. JUSTIN SULLIVAN/BENZINGA “Office is not optional,” the […]