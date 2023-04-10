The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Elon Musk Says Demand For Tesla Vehicles Remains Robust But Flags One Thing That Could Stop It

By zenger.news | on April 10, 2023

By Shanthi Rexaline After Tesla, Inc. cut vehicle prices this week, fund manager Ross Gerber expressed displeasure over the electric vehicle maker’s resistance to advertising on Twitter. In response, several users — including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk — chimed in.  “I don’t understand the resistance to advertising when it seems they [Tesla] can create new demand by lowering prices,” Gerber tweeted on […]

