The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Elon Musk Offers Twitter Employees Stock Grants Valued At About $20 Billion

By zenger.news | on March 26, 2023

By Bibhu Pattnaik Twitter CEO Elon Musk has offered new equity grants to employees that will vest after six months. The stock grants come at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, less than half of the $44 billion that Musk had paid to acquire the social media platform, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an email to staff the publication had reviewed.  Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!