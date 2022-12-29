Eleven Candidates Running For Mayor Of Chicago In 2023

By Joel Williams Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot on the red carpet during the screening of “Art and Pep” at the AMC River East Theater on October 13, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. The current Chicago mayor will be up for re-election in February. BARRY BRECHEISEN/BALLOTPEDIA Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. […]