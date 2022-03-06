Electrical Stimulation Zaps Premature Ejaculation

By Brian Blum It’s a problem for 25 to 40 percent of adult men, affecting up to 80 million males in the United States and Europe alone. Some 15 million of them actively seek treatment. No, it’s not Covid. We’re talking about premature ejaculation. Today, there is no consistent or easy cure, only prescription creams and aerosols that numb the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!