Edward Waters University Tigers VS Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

By Staff | on October 08, 2022

Hurricane Ian caused a one-day delay in Jacksonville Florida, and as a result there was a rare Sunday college football game. Edward Waters University Tigers Vs Morehouse College Maroon Tigers , EWU obtained their first victory of the season knocking off Morehouse 49-20 in an SIAC East Division matchup at Glover Community Field and Stadium. Edward Waters (1-4, 1-3 SIAC) […]

