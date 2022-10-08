Hurricane Ian caused a one-day delay in Jacksonville Florida, and as a result there was a rare Sunday college football game. Edward Waters University Tigers Vs Morehouse College Maroon Tigers , EWU obtained their first victory of the season knocking off Morehouse 49-20 in an SIAC East Division matchup at Glover Community Field and Stadium. Edward Waters (1-4, 1-3 SIAC) […]
