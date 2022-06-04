The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Duval Schools bolster security in response to mass shootings

By Staff | on June 04, 2022

By Raymon Troncoso

Mayor Lenny Curry on Wednesday announced a partnership between the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Duval County Public Schools and city government in hiring a security firm to enhance school safety in response to mass shootings. Curry said the partnership with New York-based Armoured One had been in the works for months, with the announcement coincidentally landing soon after the Uvalde, Texas, […]

