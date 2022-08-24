The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Drunk Bought A Sculpture From Himself On Ebay That Will Sell For $100,000

By zenger.news | on August 24, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A businessman who bought a sculpture on a whim after downing a bottle of wine is set to sell his drunken eBay purchase – for $117,000. Gareth Palmer, 62, accidentally bid against himself during a boozy evening to land himself the huge 14-foot piece of artwork last October. The company boss had been browsing the internet when […]

