Drunk Bought A Sculpture From Himself On Ebay That Will Sell For $100,000

By Simona Kitanovska A businessman who bought a sculpture on a whim after downing a bottle of wine is set to sell his drunken eBay purchase – for $117,000. Gareth Palmer, 62, accidentally bid against himself during a boozy evening to land himself the huge 14-foot piece of artwork last October. The company boss had been browsing the internet when […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!