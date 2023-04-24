The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Dramatic Manhunt For India’s “James Bond”, Civil Rights Activist, Ends In Punjab

By zenger.news | on April 24, 2023

By Karam Singh For some he is a Robin Hood like figure, rallying the rural peasantry against increasing power centralization in India. For India’s Hindu nationalist government he was a dangerous fugitive whose image was plastered on posters across northern India.  Amritpal Singh turned himself at Pind Rode on April 23rd. The choice was symbolic. The village is the birthplace […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!