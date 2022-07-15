The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole to Receive Global Athena Leadership Award

Internationally renowned educator, author joins ranks of past award recipients Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice

By Staff | on July 15, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.  — A life of education, service and advocacy will be recognized Sept. 15 as Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole receives the Global ATHENA Leadership Award during a ceremony at the Adam W. Herbert University Center on the University of North Florida (UNF) campus. The award is presented to an individual who demonstrates the qualities embodied in the ATHENA Leadership […]

