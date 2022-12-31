Don’t Spread Yourself Too Thin: Avoid Burnout with These Simple Tips

We’ve all heard the age-old saying that “hard work pays off.” But, sometimes, working too hard can do more harm than good. “Burnout” is a form of work-related stress in which an individual experiences physical, emotional or mental exhaustion caused by their job’s demands. It can also make workers feel distanced from their jobs and engender negative feelings about them, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!